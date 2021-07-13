‘Flag Day’ Star Katheryn Winnick Stuns In Glamorous Curve-Hugging Gown

Canadian-born actress Katheryn Winnick is best known for her TV roles on the TV series Big Sky (Jenny Hoyt), Vikings (Lagertha), and Bones (Hannah Burley), among others. The gorgeous and talented Hollywood star recently stepped out on the red carpet at the legendary Cannes Film Festival where her latest project, Sean Penn’s Flag Day, is under consideration. Katheryn plays the ex-wife of Sean Penn’s character — he stars and directs.

At Cannes, Katheryn wore a stunning curve-hugging black and white dress (with a cape!) custom made by designer Stella McCartney.

Flag Day is about a father (Sean Penn) who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter (Sean’s real life daughter actress Dylan Penn). Josh Brolin and Regina King co-star.

Flag Day is based on the novel Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life by Jennifer Vogel.