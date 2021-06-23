Tracy Morgan’s Gorgeous Young Girlfriend Stuns In Bikinis, “I’m Generous”

Comedic actor Tracy Morgan (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) has been in exceptionally good spirits lately thanks to the impressive NBA season of the New York Knicks. The 52-year-old funnyman was seen sitting courtside with fellow comedians Chris Rock and Chris Tucker, and his 33-year-old lady friend Beverly Sade. (Standing tall in the back is former Knick Latrell Sprewell.)

When not on a set, Beverly enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Beverly captioned the blue bikini pic below: “More blessings because I’m generous…”

Beverly is an actress, too. She played rapper 50 Cent’s girlfriend in his 2012 music video “Be My Bitch,” and appeared on a 2015 episode of his TV series Power as his party date.

Get ready to see more of Beverly: she’s been cast in the upcoming drama Church Squad.

The photo above was taken on the set of Tracy’s TV show The Last OG.