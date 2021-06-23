Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Kate Beckinsale Nibbles On French Fries In Stunning Strapless “Picnic Red” Dress

by in Culture | June 23, 2021

Gerald Geronimo [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Kate Beckinsale, photo: Gerald Geronimo [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale recently posed in the gorgeous red gingham strapless dress below by designer Christian Siriano. He captioned it: “Picnic with Kate!” He’s also designed a skirt and swing dress with the same “picnic red” pattern.

When Kate shared the video below, of her (kinda) munching on a cold french fry, one fan replied: “it’s the giggle” for me.

Get ready to see more of Kate: she will appear next on the big screen in the action/comedy Jolt, in which she plays a bouncer with an anger management problem. Out in theaters this July.

