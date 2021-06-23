Kate Beckinsale Nibbles On French Fries In Stunning Strapless “Picnic Red” Dress

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale recently posed in the gorgeous red gingham strapless dress below by designer Christian Siriano. He captioned it: “Picnic with Kate!” He’s also designed a skirt and swing dress with the same “picnic red” pattern.

When Kate shared the video below, of her (kinda) munching on a cold french fry, one fan replied: “it’s the giggle” for me.

Get ready to see more of Kate: she will appear next on the big screen in the action/comedy Jolt, in which she plays a bouncer with an anger management problem. Out in theaters this July.