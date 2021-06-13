‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison’s Gorgeous Wife Rocks Bikini with Jessica Simpson

Best friends and former Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison spend a lot of time together. Not only are they hosts of the popular podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald but they also get to promote it together on outlets including Celebrity Family Feud.

When not on TV or recording the podcast, Donald spends time with his gorgeous wife of nine years CaCee Cobb and their adorable two kids — see beach bikini pic above.

CaCee has her own famous best friend… Jessica Simpson (see photos above and below). CaCee used to be Jessica’s assistant and appeared as herself on the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica and Jessica Simpson: The Price of Beauty.

