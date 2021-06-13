January Jones Ditches Bra In Tight White Crop Top, “Natural Beauty”

Actress January Jones is known for her TV roles on Spinning Out, The Last Man on Earth (Melissa) and Mad Men (Betty Draper), and in movies including X-Men: First Class (Emma Frost), and Unknown (Elizabeth Harris), among others. Even when not on a TV or movie set, the South Dakota native knows how to strike a pose.

When January shared the braless white crop-top photo above, she captioned it: “Back to Summmmmerr!!” with flower emojis. While some fans wanted to know where she got those floral pants (J. Crew makes a cute pair), others complimented her on her decision to go without a bra. As one fan wrote: “Perky!” Another wrote: “Natural beauty!”

January’s Spinning Out co-star Will Kemp asked: “You smuggling peanuts again?” January replied: “you know how I like my snacks.”

Get ready to see more of January: she’s currently filming Nick Cassavetes‘s action movie God Is a Bullet.