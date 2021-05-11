‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Tiny String Bikini at Pharrell’s New Hotel

Jasmine Sanders is known for gracing the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and being named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2019. She’s been photographed by the best in the business and yet she still makes time to take a selfie here and there.

When Jasmine (aka Golden Barbie) posted the gorgeous tiny string bikini selfies above, she let her millions of followers known she’s staying at Pharrell‘s new business endeavor in Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood, The Goodtime Hotel. She captioned it: “Be good.”

She captioned the green string bikini pics above (also at The Goodtime Hotel) “Feeling minty” and wrote in the comments: “Little titties matter 💚 I’ll leave you with that – Goodnight – and no i’m not getting my boobs done… at least not before babies.”

The Goodtime Hotel had a grand opening in April: Pharrell and friends including Kim Kardashian, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and yes Jasmine (swipe!) were on hand to celebrate.