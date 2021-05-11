Angela Simmons Flaunts “Natural Body” Curves In Sheer Leopard Bodysuit, Bare Legs

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, the daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Rev, Angela Simmons, is flaunting her “built not bought” body on Instagram. The 33-year-old single mom often shares her workout routines and the results of her hard work in the gym.

When Angela shared the gorgeous photo above, wearing just a sheer leopard-print bodysuit, her millions of fans went wild with excitement. Some were more demure with their praise including one who wrote: “love a natural body.” Looking good, Ang!

Get ready to see more of Angela: imdb reports that she and her sister Vanessa Simmons are hosting their own talk show “Asking For a Friend” on Facebook Watch.