Who Plays Pianist Mildred Falls In ‘Mahalia’ Lifetime Movie?

Broadway star Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) plays gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson in the Lifetime biopic Mahalia, produced by Robin Roberts. Mahalia’s longtime pianist Mildred Falls (of 25 years!) is portrayed by Joaquina Kalukango.

Danielle and Joaquina are best friends in real life!

Actress Joaquina Kalukango is best known for her roles on Lovecraft Country (Hanna) and in the 2019 film One Night in Miami… directed by Oscar winner Regina King (as Malcolm X’s wife Betty X), among others.

Joaquina is also well known for her roles on stage including Cleopatra with the Royal Shakespeare Company production of Antony + Cleopatra (see clip above).

Mahalia premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 3 at 8 pm.