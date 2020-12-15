NBA: Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield’s Adorable Daughter “Tickles the Soul”

Buddy Hield is the 27-year-old Bahamian NBA basketball pro playing with the Sacramento Kings. The 6’4” shooting guard playing college basketball at Oklahoma – and won the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Award, and the Oscar Robertson Trophy — before he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016 NBA Draft (Round 1; 6th overall pick).

Buddy was traded to the Kings in 2017, the same year his little girl Rainer aka “Rainy” was born.

In the hilarious gummy test video below, Rainy shines bright. As one fan wrote: “she tickled my soul.” She really can’t be any cuter!

Check out the adorable photos and video below.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Sacrament Kings preseason game will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 pm on TNT.