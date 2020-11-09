DWTS: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé ‘Telephone’ Song Written For Britney Spears ‘Circus’

It’s Icon Night on Dancing with the Stars. That means the celebrity contestants and their pro dance partners will pay tribute to their musical icons via the Dance-Off Challenge. Two at a time, couples dance head-to-head at the same time on the ballroom floor.

Justina & Sasha vs. Kaitlyn & Artem dance Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé, while AJ & Cheryl vs. Johnny & Britt dance Jive to “Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin, and Nelly & Daniella vs. Skai & Alan dance Salsa to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.

The 2009 song ‘Telephone’ — which was written by Gaga, Rodney Jerkins, LaShawn Daniels, Lazonate Franklin and Beyoncé — was inspired by Gaga’s fear of suffocation and being trapped by the media. It’s been reported that Gaga wrote the song for Britney Spears and her album Circus. Britney made a demo (below) but didn’t use it.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.