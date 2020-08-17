‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Sings In ‘A Very Charming Christmas Town’ Lifetime Movie

The Lifetime holiday movie A Very Charming Christmas Town is about a gorgeous, single lifestyle blogger named Aubrey Lang (Natalie Hall). She’s not exactly thrilled when she’s assigned to the “tourist trap” town of Solvang in California. More than 100 years ago, a group of Danes living in the Midwest traveled to California seeking warmer weather and laid claim on property that’s now known as Solvang.

But Aubrey’s opinion of the town quickly changes when she’s gets a tour by a handsome store owner named Sawyer (Jon Prescott). Everyone in town things they’d made a cute couple including Laurel, who’s portrayed by actress/singer Kelley Jakle, who’s best known for her role as Jessica in the Pitch Perfect movies. Both Kelley and Natalie sing some new Christmas songs in A Very Charming Christmas Town.

Fun fact: Kelley is the great-granddaughter legendary Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey, the MLB executive who first signed Jackie Robinson to the minors and then helped bring him up to the major leagues. Actor Harrison Ford portrayed Branch in the 2013 film 42. The late Chadwick Boseman played Robinson.

A Very Charming Christmas Town premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 8 at 8 pm.