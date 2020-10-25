Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on ‘Family Feud’ Living In Gwen Stefani $21M Mansion

The past few years have been good to the career of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. In 2017, he launched his acting career and landed roles in the Oscar winning “Best Picture” Green Book and played “Crazy” Joe Gallo in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Now Sebastian and his gorgeous wife, artist Lana Gomez are playing for charity on Celebrity Family Feud (against black-ish star Jenifer Lewis and her family).

Maniscalco made local L.A. news when (in October 2019) he bought singer Gwen Stefani‘s mansion (12,000 sq. ft.) in Beverly Hills for $21.65 million. Stefani used to live in the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and their children. Based on the video above, it looks like Sebastian enjoys the kitchen!

