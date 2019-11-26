Who Is Single Mom In ‘The Twisted Nanny’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Twisted Nanny is single mom Julia (Tara Erickson). Her worst nightmare comes true when she realizes that the new nanny (Annika Foster) isn’t who she says she is. Not only is the nanny turning the kids against Julia, but she’s also seeking custody! [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Even when not filming a Lifetime movie, Tara Erickson is often in front of a camera. With a background in improv and sketch comedy from Upright Citizens Brigade and Groundlings, Tara writes, produces and directs her own YouTube channel, where she has close to 48,000 subscribers. Check out her comedic genius in the commercial reel below.

The Twisted Nanny premieres on Lifetime on Thursday September 10 at 8 pm.