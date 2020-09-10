Loni Love Yells At Boyfriend James Welch “Be Sneaky!” on Celebrity Game Face

On Season 1 of Celebrity Game Face, comedian/actress Loni Love (Mother’s Day, Soul Plane) and her boyfriend of three years actor James Welsh try to recreate viral TikTok dance moves. In the clip below, Loni is watching clips of TikTok dances while trying to coach James into imitating them. The catch? James can’t see what what she’s watching.

Other celebrities including Kevin Hart, Ozzy Osbourne’s kids Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Erin Anderson, and tWitch watch remotely and laugh hysterically while Loni yells at James to “be sneaky about it,” among other directives.

Celebrity Game Face airs Thursdays at 10 pm on E![Stream every E! program with the E! app free download]