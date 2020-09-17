‘The Chi’ Star Tiffany Boone Goes Fire Blonde For Nicole Kidman Down Under

American actress Tiffany Boone stars opposite Oscar-winner Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) in the Amazon series HUNTERS, created by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out). Tiffany is currently in Australia filming Nine Perfect Strangers opposite yet another Oscar winner, Nicole Kidman (The Hours), who is also producing the film at Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

Tiffany recently revealed her new blond “fire cut” in the photo series below taken “at work.”

Tiffany is also known for her roles on Little Fires Everywhere (Young Mia/Kerry Washington), The Chi (Jerrika Little), and The Following (Mandy Lang), among others.

She will appear next on the big screen The Midnight Sky opposite two-time Oscar-winner George Clooney (Argo, Syriana) who also directs the post-apocalyptic drama about a lonely scientist in the Arctic who tries to stop astronauts from returning home. Did we mention she’s working with a lot of Oscar winners?