Denise Richards Plays 12th Century French Princess In Religious War TV Series

by in Culture, Real Housewives | September 16, 2020

BRAVOCON -- "BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Friday, November 15, 2019" -- Pictured: Denise Richards -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)

Denise Richards at BRAVOCON 2019 (Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo)

After two dramatic seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actress Denise Richards is throwing in the reality TV towel and focusing on her acting career. She’s currently in Madrid, Spain filming the new series Glow and Darkness. Set in the 12th Century, it narrates the life around Saint Francis of Assisi.

Denise plays French princess Marie of France aka Queen of Champagne, “one of the most influential women of the time.”

Marie (Richards) was the daughter of King Louis VII and Duchess Eleanor of Aquitaine, who is portrayed by Jane Seymour!

Glow and Darkness restarts shooting and has fantastic new actors, which we will soon reveal. It will have 3 #seasons set in the 13th #century that will narrate the life around Saint Francis of Assisi. For the moment it has already been recorded in various locations: #Seville, #Burgos and #Morocco. Wardrobe and all the #jewelry and #accessories from Peris Costumes Costume designer Elena Padilla DREAMLIGHT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTIONS is directed by Alejandro Roemmers (President), Argentinean writer and businessman; and José Luis Moreno (CEO), one of the most influential Spanish . See more: link in bio #dreamlight #glowanddarkness @deniserichards @its_zenzi @janeseymour #joseluismoreno #sanfranciscodeasis #international #spanishproduction #costumes #design #jewelhouse #perisevolution

Marie’s birth was hailed as a “miracle” by Saint Bernard. The high profile marriage of her parents didn’t last long: it was annulled when Marie was 7 (after the Second Crusade to the Holy Land). Soon after, Eleanor married King Henry II and became Queen of England. 

Fun facts: Katharine Hepburn won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Eleanor in the 1968 film The Lion in Winter. Joan Collins also has a role in Glow & Darkness but details have not yet been released.

Check out the dramatic trailer for Glow and Darkness below!

@guaumiauymas #glowanddarkness

