Cup Board Pro: What Happened To Fireman’s Kids After Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | September 6, 2020

CHRISTIAN YOUNG, KEIRA YOUNG, AND KALEY YOUNG (CUT BOARD PRO)

The Youngs pitch Cut Board Pro on SHARK TANK (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Cup Board Pro is a bamboo cutting board with a built-in (and detachable) cup at the end of the board to catch remnants. The product was the invention of late NYFD firefighter Keith Young, who passed away from 9/11 related cancer in 2018. On Season 10 of Shark Tank, Young’s children – Christian, Keira and Kaley Young – pitched Cup Board Pro. (Note: The siblings also lost their mother to cancer in 2012.)

It was an emotional pitch, one that Shark Daymond John said was “the most emotional pitch I have ever been through” on the show. [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

The Youngs went into the Tank to fulfill their father’s wish to pitch the product on Shark Tank, and to seek a $100,000 investment in exchange for ten percent equity.

They received a group offer – from all five Sharks (Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark Matt Higgins) — $100k ($20k each) for 20 percent with the contingency that all profits the Sharks make go to charities to help first responders who became sick after September 11, 2001.

Since the Cup Board Pro/Shark Tank episode originally aired in 2018, the Youngs landed a licensing deal with Williams-Sonoma and Epicurean.

This past year, Christian, Keira and I have so much to be thankful for. In our time of grief, we were supported not only by our family and friends but by people all over the world thanks to @SharkTankabc. We are so grateful that our dad’s legacy lives on through the Cup Board Pro with @WilliamsSonoma and @Epicurean_usa. While the three of us are all still involved with the Cup Board Pro, we are thankful for the licensing deal because it also allows us to chase our own dreams while continuing our dads. Christian, now 22, is focused on finishing up his last year of college with a major in Communications. Keira, 16, is a junior in high school on the Varsity Cheer team and getting ready to take the SAT exam. I am 26, graduated this past year from FIT with an Interior Design degree and living in our family home with Keira and our two pups, Isabelle and Tallulah Belle. I am very excited to venture into Interior Design and create beautiful homes with kitchens that perfectly fit a Cup Board Pro! The three of us hope to make our parents proud each day and continue to make great memories together this holiday season. P.S If you have any questions about the Cup Board Pro, feel free to reach out to us. We are here to support you guys just like you have supported us. We wish you all the happiest Thanksgiving! With love, Kaley, Christian, and Keira Young

