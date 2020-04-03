Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Coconut Girl: What Happened To Paleo Ice Cream After Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | September 4, 2020

Francheska Yamsuan, Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, CrossFit gym owner and entrepreneur Francheska “Frankie” Yamsuan of Los Angeles, California pitched her paleo ice cream sandwich company Coconut Girl. (Technically, they’re coconut milk frozen desserts). Frankie went into the Tank seeking an investment of $180,000 investment in exchange for 18 percent equity.

Billionaire and recently converted vegetarian Mark Cuban loved the product and told Frankie he was going to make her offer — but he didn’t want her to consider or listen to other offers. She agreed and accepted his offer: $180,000 for 20 percent. [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Mark Cuban and Francheska Yamsuan of Coconut Girl on Shark Tatnk (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Just one month before the Coconut Girl/Shark Tank episode aired (in February 2020), Cuban invested $100,000 in Wanna Date, a vegan spread made of dates pitched by another young female entrepreneur on Shark Tank. Now they’re collaborating!

WANNA DATE with Coconut Girl? Oh sorry, not that kind of date. 😂 But if you wanna date while in quarantine, check out my friends at @carpedmdating for virtual dating while social distancing 😉 Back to the other dates! I LOVE dates – they’re high in calories BUT they’re full of nutrients and antioxidants that are linked to many health benefits! 🙌 Most of the calories in dates are from carbs, BUT carbs provide us energy to help us get through the day, especially during these crazy times. Here are 2 quarantine snacks that were inspired by dates and are SOOOO good together 😋@eatwannadate + @coconutgirlbrands Love you to the kitchen and back 😘 📸 @mr_ajp

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.

