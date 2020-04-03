Coconut Girl: What Happened To Paleo Ice Cream After Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, CrossFit gym owner and entrepreneur Francheska “Frankie” Yamsuan of Los Angeles, California pitched her paleo ice cream sandwich company Coconut Girl. (Technically, they’re coconut milk frozen desserts). Frankie went into the Tank seeking an investment of $180,000 investment in exchange for 18 percent equity.

Billionaire and recently converted vegetarian Mark Cuban loved the product and told Frankie he was going to make her offer — but he didn't want her to consider or listen to other offers. She agreed and accepted his offer: $180,000 for 20 percent.

Mark Cuban and Francheska Yamsuan of Coconut Girl on Shark Tatnk (ABC/Eric McCandless)



Just one month before the Coconut Girl/Shark Tank episode aired (in February 2020), Cuban invested $100,000 in Wanna Date, a vegan spread made of dates pitched by another young female entrepreneur on Shark Tank. Now they’re collaborating!

