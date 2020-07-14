Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Bite: What Happened To Toothpaste Bits After $325k Shark Tank Offers

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | September 4, 2020

Bite on Shark tank

Asher Hunt, Lindsay McCormick of Bite on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Marina del Rey, California, Asher Hunt and Lindsay McCormick, pitched their business Bite, a line of sustainable teeth-cleaning products. Their signature product Bites are tablets (or “bits”) of gluten-free, vegan, natural toothpaste that come in a bottle and not a non-recyclable plastic tube.

The competition

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $325,000 in exchange for five percent equity. Although Bite made $1.3 million in sales last year, the Sharks didn’t like the valuation.

Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary made an offer: $325,000 for 20 percent, and Mark Cuban offered $325,000 for 15 percent, but both were turned down.

THANK YOU for supporting and choosing Bite to be a part of your daily routine. Because of your support, our founder Lindsay was able to donate thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer using repurposed Bite bottles here in Los Angeles while volunteering with Shirley from @beauty2thestreets. What started as an effort to support our local Los Angeles homeless community has turned into something so much greater. Through the power of Instagram, we were introduced to Shirley and the amazing work she is doing on Skid Row. 🤗 We've been on our grind supporting Shirley, @upward_bound_house and @baby2baby. Please check them out and give support if you can. ❤️ Although we're socially distanced, we feel connected more than ever thanks to you! #everylittlebitcounts

Shortly after the Bite/Shark Tank episode originally aired in February 2020, the country came to a halt due to COVID-19. But Bite founder hasn’t stopped working for the business and for her local homeless community in Los Angeles. She donated thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer using repurposed Bite bottles (see above).

And, Lindsay was named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business in 2020!

We're so honored to see our founder and CEO @heylindsaymc included among the likes of @netflix @google and @patagonia on Fast Company’s list of Most Creative People in Business in 2020. When Bite first started two years ago, hardly anyone was talking about our planet’s plastic problem and we are humbled and inspired by how much the conversation has grown and how many more people and companies are shining light on and joining our mission. Being a bootstrapped company (as in we haven’t taken venture investments) allows us to stay 100% committed to our mission, it also means we literally could not do this without you. It’s through your support for us and our company that we’re able to keep innovating and pushing the industry in a more sustainable direction. Thanks so much for being part of the plastic free revolution with us! #FCMostCreative

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.

