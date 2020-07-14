Bite: What Happened To Toothpaste Bits After $325k Shark Tank Offers

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Marina del Rey, California, Asher Hunt and Lindsay McCormick, pitched their business Bite, a line of sustainable teeth-cleaning products. Their signature product Bites are tablets (or “bits”) of gluten-free, vegan, natural toothpaste that come in a bottle and not a non-recyclable plastic tube.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $325,000 in exchange for five percent equity. Although Bite made $1.3 million in sales last year, the Sharks didn’t like the valuation.

Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary made an offer: $325,000 for 20 percent, and Mark Cuban offered $325,000 for 15 percent, but both were turned down.

Shortly after the Bite/Shark Tank episode originally aired in February 2020, the country came to a halt due to COVID-19. But Bite founder hasn’t stopped working for the business and for her local homeless community in Los Angeles. She donated thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer using repurposed Bite bottles (see above).

And, Lindsay was named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business in 2020!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.