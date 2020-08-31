Pair Eyewear: What Happened To Kid Glasses After $400k Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, two young entrepreneurs out of Stanford University — Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein — pitched Pair Eyewear, a line of affordable glasses that kids love. (Pairs start at $60.) Instead of sending frames to people to try-on at home (like Warby Parker), they send cardboard versions so there’s no need to return the frames.

Kondamuri and Edelstein went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They accepted an offer from Lori Greiner and guest Shark, Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake: $400k for 10 percent and a $1.50 per pair royalty until they’re paid back.

This episode originally aired in February 2020. Since then, Pair Eyeglasses rolled out two new children’s collections (Future is Bright and Hearts of Hope — proceeds go to children affected by COVID-19), and its first line of adult glasses.

