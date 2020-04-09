Bala: What Happened To Bracelet Weights After $900k Shark Tank Deal

Bala, the brand of stylist wrist weights that look more like bangle bracelets than exercise equipment, was pitched on Season 11 of Shark Tank. Max Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway, the husband and wife team behind the lifestyle brand Bala, went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

The Bala Shark Tank episode originally aired in February 2020.

Since then, it appears Bala has been able to keep up with the demand for product and now has their new investor Maria Sharapova (who announced her retirement from tennis) to model/demonstrate how to workout with Bala bangles (see below).

