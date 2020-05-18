Ready Set Food: What Happened To Allergen Mix After $350k Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

Ready Set Food sells a series of powered supplements to gently introduce allergenic foods (peanuts, eggs, milk) to babies. Babies aren’t born with allergies, they develop them. Ready Set Food supplements are added to a baby’s bottle (formula or breast milk) over time to help prevent food allergies.

The three founders behind Ready Set Food (available for delivery from Amazon) — Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan, Dr. Andrew Leitner and Daniel Zakowski pitched the business on Season 11 of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for seven percent equity. They received three separate offers from Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban; and accepted Cuban’s: $350,000 for 10% plus 2% advisory shares.

After the Ready Set Food Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2020, Cuban spoke about his investment on Fox Business and other TV programs and explained how preventing food allergies is a personal mission for him because of his daughter’s severe peanut allergy.

In July 2020, Ready, Set, Food! raised $3 million in a second funding round led by Cuban; Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture arm of multinational food company Danone; and AF Ventures.

