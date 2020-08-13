Ka Pop! — What Happened To Ancient Grain Chips After Shark Tank

Ka Pop! chips are a healthy snack made from ancient grain sorghum. They’re allergen friendly, gluten-free, paleo, non-GMO, and vegan. Dustin Finkle, a CrossFit instructor from Erie, Colorado pitched his unique whole grain snacks on Season 11 of Shark Tank.

Donning a blue superhero Ka Pop! cape, Dustin went into the Tank seeking a $350,000 investment in exchange for five percent equity.

Dustin Finkel of Ka Pop! on SHARK TANK (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Ka Pop on sale

While the Sharks loved the taste of Ka Pop! (watch the clip below), only one made an offer.

Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary offered Dustin $350,000 for 17.5 percent equity, which Dustin deemed too much so he declined the offer.

The Ka Pop! Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2020. Since then, Ka Pop! chips — and Puffs! — continue to get five-star rave reviews from repeat customers. As one wrote: “Vegan Cheetos at its finest!” Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.