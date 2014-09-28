iCPooch: What Happened To Dog Treat Teen Entrepreneur After Shark Tank

Brooke Martin of Seattle, Washington is the inventor of iCPooch, a dog treat dispenser with videochat capability so man and his best friend can see and “talk” to each other when physically apart. Brooke was just 14 years old when she pitched her consumer-tech product on Shark Tank in 2014.

She didn’t a get a deal but Shark Lori Greiner said: “I can’t imagine what she’s going to do in the next dozen years.”

After Shark Tank, Brooke graduated valedictorian of her high school, interned for the President and COO of T-Mobile, Inc., and had journalist John Hockenberry applaud her as “the Steve Jobs of dog treats.”

She’s currently a senior at Stanford University (class of 2021) where she’s studying Management Science and Engineering, and is co-president of Stanford Women in Business. Oh, and she’s one of just 12 in the Mayfield Fellows Program, an immersive entrepreneurship work/study program that trains 12 Stanford undergraduate students to become leaders in tech.

iCPoochs are available on her website and via Amazon for $99.