Kreyol Essence: What Happened To Haitian Beauty Co After $400k Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, a couple from Miami — Stephane Jean-Baptiste and Yve-Car Momperousse — pitched their their all-natural and ethical beauty product line from Haiti, Kreyol Essence. They use indigenous ingredients from Caribbean farms to produce Haitian Moringa Oil, Haitian Body Cream, Haitian Black Castor Oil, and Shampoo and Conditioner.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. During their pitch,they got emotional about how far they’ve come.

In the end, they landed a deal with Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary — $400k for 5 percent equity and a 25-cent royalty on every item, in perpetuity.

The Kreyol Essence Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2020. Since then, the company has been busy launching Kreyol Essence at Ulta Beauty Stores (the national retailer is putting 12 Kreyol hair care products on their shelves!), looking for a warehouse in Miami, and adjusting operations for the pandemic.

