Wanna Date: What Happened to Vegan Spreads After Mark Cuban $100k Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Melissa Bartow pitched her food business Wanna Date, a line of vegan spreads (oil free, dairy free, zero added sugar). The young entrepreneur went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. She left the Tank with a deal with recently converted vegan, billionaire Mark Cuban: $100k for 33 percent.

Since then, the NYU grad has been grinding even during a pandemic. In July, Melissa reports that Wanna Date hit the shelves of a Whole Foods in Manhattan. That’s no easy feat!

