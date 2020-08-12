WisePocket: What Happened To Teen Socks After Shark Tank Deal

WisePocket Products sells a stylish and innovative line of socks designed with a pocket big enough (6-inch deep) and strong enough to hold a cell phone, an epi-pen, inhaler, or whatever you need to keep close. The entrepreneur behind WisePocket, 13-year-old Sofia Overton from Bentonville, Arkansas, pitched her business on Season 11 of Shark Tank.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Sofia Overton of WisePocket Products on SHARK TANK (ABC/Eric McCandless)

She went into the Tank seeking an investment of $30,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. She made a deal with Lori Greiner and Daymond John, who are interested in licensing Wise Pocket: $35,000 for 25 percent. Sofia says, “It was the best day in my life!”

The WisePocket Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2020. Since then, the world stopped but WisePocket has not. During the pandemic, Sofia continues to give back by donating her socks to children’s shelters and in all 50 states! WisePocket is also working on selling leggings with pockets soon!

Shark Tank episodes air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.