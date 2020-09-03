3 Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Flaunt Baby Bumps, Gender Reveals

Hollywood producer Randall Emmett is sharing photos of his pregnant fiancee Lala Kent on Instagram. The couple had to postpone their Spring 2020 wedding due to COVID-19. But that’s not keeping the Vanderpump Rules stars from celebrating more good news.

Watch Lala in The Row

Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright (Jax Taylor’s bride) and Stassi Schroeder (and her man Beau Clark) are all pregnant and flaunting their baby bumps at Brittany’s gender reveal party (below).

Stassi had a funny caption: “Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time.”

It’s a boy for the Taylors! And a girl for Lala and Randall. Check out the amazing hand-gliding gender reveal below.

Stassi and Beau are having a girl, too!