Shannon Beador’s Daughter Flaunts A LOT Leg In Cheerleader Outfit, “Sic Em!”

When not filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, reality TV star Shannon Beador spends time with her gorgeous daughters Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline. Sophie started her freshman year of college at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Sophie isn’t just studying at Baylor: she’s also modeling professionally for the clothing brand Established and Company which sells collegiate apparel including the cute Baylor cheerleader skirt and tank top above! Mama Shannon says it’s a “darling outfit!!!” P.S. Sic Em is the Baylor Bears sports mantra.

