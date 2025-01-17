Roseanne Barr Stars in MAGA Rap Video, “My Twerking Is the Best”

Vocal celebrity Trump supporter Roseanne Barr sings with Canadian-born rapper Tom MacDonald in his new single “Daddy’s Home,” a tribute to the President-elect and the MAGA movement. The song starts: “We won, you mad, too bad, it’s done, too bad, boo woo, so sad, now your daddy’s home.”

As seen in the music video below, Barr — wearing long blond boxer braids and sunglasses — often flips the bird, shakes her behind close to the camera, and has a rap solo. She wrote: “My twerking is the best!”

Note: MacDonald’s songs has been characterized as “white victim complex anthems,” which according to the Dallas Observer, gives him “status among zoomer Trump supporters as an oracle of sorts.” His other songs include “Whiteboy,” “Straight White Male,” and “Everybody Hates Me.”

“Daddy’s Home” ft. Roseanne drops TOMORROW!



Who’s ready?! This is going down in Pop Culture history… pic.twitter.com/3HSsgDqNn9 — Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) January 16, 2025

While promoting the video on X, Barr wrote: “It really would be a shame if all my followers downloaded this song and got It to number 1. That would really piss off everyone who cancelled us and tried to destroy our country these last 8 years. We can’t have that!”

The comments are on YouTube are almost all positive (so far) including one which reads: “We need a whole album of this,” with a series of fire emojis.