Mel Gibson Parties with Marjorie Taylor Greene, “Ladies Like the Alp”

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson launched a tobacco company, ALP Nicotine Pouches, and celebrated the new product at a private party held at a luxurious horse barn in Franklin, Tennessee. The property is owned by fellow former Fox News star and conservative radio personality Dave Ramsey.

At the event, Carlson said of the product which contains the addictive chemical nicotine: “Alp is for the people.”

Above and below are photos of the celebrities who attended the December party, including Hollywood movie star Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon, Mad Max, The Passion of Christ), comedian Eddie Griffin, U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), magician Chris Ramsay, podcaster Theo Von, and the country music duo Big & Rich, among others.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/Bc7JauH5e4 — Alp Pouch (@alppouch) December 26, 2024

Swipe the photos above and below to see Congresswoman Taylor Greene in a green silk cami dress with her signature Congressional pendant necklace.

I had a blast with @TuckerCarlson, @TCNetwork, and the crew @alppouch at the Alps launch and Christmas party!!



Watching my good friends defeat leftism and evil is one of my favorite pastimes!! pic.twitter.com/FseUqeeZrI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 14, 2024

Comedian Whitney Cummings replied, “‘So bummed I missed it” with a red heart emoji.

In the promotional video below, Carlson says he used to use Zyn tobacco pouches, but now claims Zyn is for “drunk sorority girls.”

He explains: “If you’ve got a girlfriend, drunk on Saturday night, and she wants her little Zyn or whatever, that’s completely fine. You know, that’s what it’s for. It’s for drunk sorority girls.”

Pre-orders are done—Alp is here and ready to ship! Order yours now. pic.twitter.com/RSzGiJx2VE — Alp Pouch (@alppouch) December 27, 2024

While Carlson says he can’t (by law) make any medical claim about Alp, he added, “As a matter of subjective observable reality, the ladies like the Alp. They do. They like the man who uses the Alp.”

As seen below, U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) posed with a can of Alp with President-elect Donald Trump‘s pick for FBI director Kash Patel in his DC office and wrote: “On top of discussing how to drain the D.C. swamp, Kash Patel and I did some R&D on a new product on the market…”

Draining the swamp requires the right tools, and it looks like @SenatorHagerty and @Kash_Patel have found one 🫡 https://t.co/xMFZKT2P7i — Alp Pouch (@alppouch) December 21, 2024

ALP shared the fan-made photo below which features Carlson and Trump standing on a car and firing machine guns.

It’s captioned: “Photo made by the members of the ALP Movement. It’s only right that it’s captioned by the movement. Let it rip, best comment gets pinned.”

According to the feedback, Carlson’s venture still needs to smooth out some rough edges on execution. Some of the comments are complaints by those who pre-ordered Alp, but who have yet to receive the product.

As one customer replied: “Starting to think you guys launched too early. The shipping times are atrocious. I can’t wait 2 weeks for an order to come in when I can just go buy rogues at the gas station. Disappointed.” Another chimed in: “@alppouch where they’ll take your $, don’t ship product and customer service is NON existant.” [Sic]