Marjorie Taylor Greene Told To “Speak Out” After Pro-Trump Georgia Denial

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore was denied entry to Gov. Brian Kemp‘s state of the State speech on Thursday. Shoved to the ground when trying to enter the chamber, Moore agreed with a security guard who told him “c’mon, this has gone too far.”

Moore — a far-right pro-Trump firebrand often at odds with the state’s Republican powerbrokers — replied that, yes, it had “gone too far.”

Moore made his case for entry, proclaiming: “I have an obligation to be in that room. I represent 200,000 people in Northwest Georgia who duly elected me to be here.”

Sharing the clip below, former Republican and Florida prosecutor Ron Filipkowski reported that Moore was “arrested today after the GA House Speaker would not allow him” to attend Kemp’s speech. (The Georgia House Speaker is Republican Jon G. Burns.)

On X, an account called PatriotTakes — with 440K followers — called the incident an example of “how Brian Kemp’s Georgia treats one of Trump’s fiercest MAGA allies” and demanded to know: “Why isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking out about this?”

(Greene had not yet commented at the time of this publication.)

Moore was banned from the chamber in March for making “disparaging comments about late House Speaker David Ralston,” a Republican who held the Speakership for more than a decade.

Ralston died in 2022 and Moore vocally objected to the naming of a Northern Georgia University building after him, calling Ralston “one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders that we are ever going to see in my lifetime.”

[NOTE: In September 2023, AP reported of Moore that “Georgia’s Republican Senate Caucus is suspending a GOP state senator who attacked them for opposing his plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump.”

The article described Moore as “the most prominent backer of a special session to impeach and remove Willis or defund her office, winning Trump’s endorsement.” Kemp did not agree with Moore, noting the sanctity of the separation of the branches of government.]

Moore’s current ban was slammed by Josh McKoon, Georgia Republican Party chair, who told Fox5 Atlanta: “It was not only legally appropriate to admit [Moore] to today’s proceedings — it was simply the right thing to do.”