Lt. Gov Says “All We’re Asking For Is $50 Million” for Private Schools In Virginia, ‘Stop Being a Christian Wimp!’

‘Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a former Marine and the first woman of color to be elected to a statewide office in the Commonwealth, is running for Governor in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

(Incumbent Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is ineligible to run for re-election, as the Constitution of Virginia prohibits the state’s governors from serving consecutive terms.)

Earle-Sears’s leading Democratic opponent is Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, and the Cook Political Report is calling the race “a toss up.” (Note: Candidates looking to compete in the June primaries have until April 3 to file their paperwork.)

Earle-Sears, who authored the 2009 Christian self-help book, Stop Being a Christian Wimp!, recently received the endorsement of former GOP presidential candidate and fellow Christian politician, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), a fellow advocate for school choice.

[NOTE: Earle-Sears’s book promises “concrete, day-by-day, step-by-step, show-me-how-to-do-it fighting tools to help you become the victorious child of God that you know God is able to make you.’]

Virginia is in play this year and @winwithwinsome is the leader the Commonwealth needs in November. https://t.co/85nxLc3V0l — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 25, 2025

As Lt. Gov., Earle-Sears continues to push for school choice bills that would “allow parents to set up accounts to receive public funds that could be spent on tuition, textbooks or other educational fees” at private, largely religious, schools.

Note: Conservative Christian Republicans are counting on the return of President Donald Trump to the White House — where he has pledged to eliminate the Department of Education — to help them pass and expand “school choice” bill and programs.

As seen in the video below, which Earle-Sears released on January 20, the Lt. Governor promoted an upcoming school choice bill and said, “Now all we’re asking for is $50 million for parents to decide where to send your children to school.”

The Lt. Gov. noted that the additional $50 million wouldn’t affect the $517 million already allotted to public schools this year.

Parents, thank you for taking a stand for your children’s education. pic.twitter.com/zJgE77IxaK — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) January 20, 2025

Spanberger, a mother of three children enrolled in public schools, recently won the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association, which refers to Spanberger as “a steadfast advocate for Virginia’s students, teachers, and public schools.”