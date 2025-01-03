Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Reveals Painting in Actor’s $150M Art Collection

Lorraine Nicholson, daughter of legendary retired Hollywood movie star Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, As Good As It Gets, A Few Good Men, Batman), shared personal photos taken over the holidays including one with her famous father. Swipe to Slide #9 to see the father-daughter pic.

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers — who worked with the three-time Oscar winner and Diane Keaton on her 2003 film Something’s Gotta Give — replied to Ms. Nicholson: “Your dad looks great.”

In the photo, Nicholson’s awards (including the Oscars) are on display on the top shelves of bookcases behind them, and on the wall to the right is the painting Woman with Arms Folded by Chaim Soutine (c. 1929. Oil on canvas. 88.9 x 63.5 cm.)

Soutine’s Portrait of Madeleine Castaing, 1929, below, is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Mrs. Castaing, a Parisian interior decorator and her husband became two of Soutine’s most important patrons in the 1930s.

Nicholson’s collection of 20th-century and contemporary paintings also includes works by Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Rene Magritte, and Andy Warhol. In 1995, artist Edward Ruscha told Vanity Fair that Nicholson has “one of the best collections out here.” At that time his collection was reportedly valued at $100 million. (In 2016, it was estimated to be worth $150 million.)

Note: The artist Chaim Soutine was born in 1893 in a small Jewish settlement near Minsk, then a part of the Russian Empire. He was the tenth of 11 children in an extremely poor family who opposed his interest in drawing. In 1913, Soutine fled to Paris and remained in France until his death in a hospital in 1943 during the Nazi Occupation.