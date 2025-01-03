Paula Abdul Struggles with Refrigerator Door, Squirts Chocolate in Her Mouth

Choreographer, dancer, singer and talent show judge Paula Abdul (American Idol, The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance) wore an asymmetrical black coat dress with nude-colored knee-high stiletto boots for New Year’s Eve.

On the first day of the New Year, the petite brunette beauty shared the scene below, of her struggling to open the refrigerator door, looking for a snack, and squeezing chocolate syrup into her mouth. When she returns the bottle to the fridge, she whispers, “Hit the spot.”

Abdul captioned the video: “A little New Year’s midnight snack 🤪 Who can relate?” and her fans are responding positively with comments including “My fridge sticks too!” and “Been there, done that,” and “I do the same thing with the chocolate.”

The candid capture of Abdul in the kitchen reminds us of her humor and grace during a recent appearance on the reality show Impractical Jokers. As seen below, Abdul hosts a dinner party for four lucky fans and, unbeknownst to them, Impractical Jokers star Sal, who tries his best to ruin the party. Fans love how Abdul tried to “keep it together there.”