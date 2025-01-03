Kristin Cavallari Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit, “WAG Through and Through”

Former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills, Very Cavallari) has been making headlines for comments she’s made on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest.

The 37-year-old mother of three recently called the Kardashians “fake” and “calculated” and after breaking up with hot young model Mark Estes, announced that she’s now dating a 40-year-old retired professional athlete. “I’m not going to say who it is and it’s really new,” she said, and added, “I’m a [expletive] WAG through and through.”

Cavallari was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, father of her three children and co-star on Very Cavallari.

As seen below, Cavallari celebrated the New Year in a stunning sheer black lace bodysuit with a leopard-print satin mini skirt. She captioned the series: “Disposables + end of year fun.”

Cavallari’s fans are going wild over the new pics. One complimented her on her eye makeup: “Loving this eye wing era on you sis” with a fire emoji, and another noted her fashion choices: “Yes! Let’s bring lace tops and leopard print back!!”

@kristincavallari New york brings out the best in me ♬ som original – petalejolie

At the end of the year, Cavallari announced she’s bringing her Let’s Be Honest podcast on tour, which she describes as “a small but mighty tour” and promises “I’m gonna have faces you love and lots of surprises.”

With the promo photos above, Cavallari reports that her shows are selling out within 24 hours so she’s adding more dates in cities including Chicago and Boston.