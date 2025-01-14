Governor Breaks American Legion Code for Trump Inauguration

Republican Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday that she has ordered flags to be raised to full-staff at the Iowa Capitol and state buildings on January 20th, “in celebration of Inauguration Day.” She added, “They will be lowered the following day in remembrance of President Carter.”

Reynolds, who was one of just two Republican governors to endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before switching her allegiance to Donald Trump when DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, is being criticized on X for “bootlicking” the new administration. She’s also being called out for breaking the American Legion flag code which states: “The flag shall be flown at half-staff 30 days from the death of the President or a former President.”

I have ordered flags to be raised to full-staff at the Iowa Capitol and state buildings on January 20th, in celebration of Inauguration Day. They will be lowered the following day in remembrance of President Carter. pic.twitter.com/Gh0LRyMg97 — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) January 14, 2025

Get ready to see all of the flags in DC raised to full-staff on January 20th as the flag code also states: “Any rule or custom pertaining to the display of the flag of the United States of America, set forth herein, may be altered, modified, or repealed, or additional rules with respect thereto may be prescribed, by the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States, whenever he deems it to be appropriate or desirable; and any such alteration or additional rule shall be set forth in a proclamation.”

With the photo below, the American Legion wrote: “The American Legion mourns the passing of Navy veteran, American Legion member and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.”

Note: The American Legion’s Veterans Inaugural Ball, which will take place on January 20 at the Westin DC Downtown, will be emceed by Fox News star Emily Compagno and include speeches delivered by Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Montana) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).