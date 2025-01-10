GOP Governor Criticized Over Dead Bobcat in Bare Hands, “Y’all Gonna Eat That?”

Republican Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma was one of just two GOP governors — the other was Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds — who dared to endorse Florida’s Ron DeSantis for president. Both switched their endorsements to Trump after the Florida governor withdrew from the race in January 2024.

One year later and Stitt is still making bold moves, as seen below on his private property, holding a bobcat with his bare hands. He captioned it: “Caught this guy sneaking around on my property on New Years’ Day. It’s always a good day if you’re out hunting or trapping in Oklahoma.”

Caught this guy sneaking around on my property on New Years' Day.



It's always a good day if you're out hunting or trapping in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/wwMnvPhhym — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) January 2, 2025

The post has garnered disapproving responses some hunters including one who wrote: “My grandpa, a conservative republican farmer, taught me to only hunt what I was going to eat. He said the God created all species for a purpose in the ecosystem. He understood that predators kept the balance. Bobcats are great for rodent control. We never celebrate taking a deer’s life. We did give thanks to God and the deer for giving us food. Most of nature eats some other animal as nature intended.”

He added: “Many Republicans understand sustainable farming, clean water and healthy soils. All of nature plays a role.”

Others were more skeptical/sarcastic with comments including “What was the end game posting this?” and “Yall gonna eat that? Asking for a friend.”

Note on the Governor remark about the bobcat “sneaking around on my property”: Stitt does not live in the historic Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion. In 2022, the governor purchased a $2.7 million dollar estate at Oak Tree Golf and Country Club in Edmond, OK (about 13 miles from the state capitol), where he and his family live while the Governor’s mansion is being renovated.

Stitt said the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair; his wife, First Lady Sarah Stitt serves as chair of the fundraising group Friends of the Mansion Board of Directors, and is currently overseeing the renovation of the Mansion.