Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, announced on Thursday that he’s running for governor in 2026. Democratic Governor Jared Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly gay man to be elected governor of a state, cannot run again due to term limits.

[NOTE: Elected in 2002, former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey revealed publicly in 2004 that he was a “gay American” — making him the first openly gay governor to serve. But unlike Polis, McGreevey was not open when he campaigned and won the election.]

BREAKING—Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor of Colorado.



There are many reasons why I’m running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I’m committed to fighting for the people of Colorado. —> 🧵 👇. https://t.co/ff8K5blRL3 — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) January 2, 2025

Weiser, who clerked for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and was appointed by President Barack Obama as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in 2009, raised more than $155,000 in one day after launching his gubernatorial campaign.

Above: Phil Weiser with his family and President Obama in the Oval Office in 2010, Phil Photos, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Weiser also announced his campaign team, which includes Mayor of Fort Collins Jeni Arndt; former chief of staff for the governor’s office Meg Porfido; and former congressman Ed Perlmutter, among others. Former DNC chairman and Colorado Governor Roy Romer (1987-1999) is serving as honorary campaign chair for the Weiser campaign.

Note: Weiser, who defeated Republican former District Attorney George Brauchler to become AG in 2018, was the first Democratic Colorado Attorney General in 15 years.

As seen below on Next9News, Weiser made his case for his gubernatorial campaign and said he will continue to work and focus on the state’s opioid crisis, increase affordable housing, and recruit and train new law enforcement officers across the state.

Weiser is the first Democrat to announce he’s running: other names being floated include Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold; U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse; and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and Senator Ken Salazar.