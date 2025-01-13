Elon Musk, DOGE Slammed For Hiring “Full-Time Salaried” Software Engineers

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), continues to lash out against “President Elon Musk” and his support of the H-1B guest worker visa.

The visa program allows US employers to grant temporary, nonimmigrant work permits — in order to hire people outside of the U.S. for jobs Musk says he can’t fill with American workers.

Sanders wrote this weekend on Musk’s X: “Musk is hiring ‘super high-IQ small government revolutionaries’ for DOGE. What do these super-humans have in store for us mere mortals? Will they create universal health care, address the housing crisis or climate change? Or will they just make the rich richer? Stay tuned.”

Musk is hiring “super high-IQ small government revolutionaries” for DOGE.



What kind of world are Musk and these super-humans trying to create for us mere mortals?



Do they believe that all of us deserve quality health care, education & housing? Or is that just for billionaires? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 12, 2025

Note: In November, Musk announced that DOGE wants to hire “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” and with “zero compensation.”

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 14, 2024

Last week the official X account for DOGE reported that it’s now “Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried Software Engineers and InfoSec Engineers,” and a “very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions,” and invited people to submit their resumes.

Many “America First” MAGA supporters are voicing outrage on X for Musk’s stance on the H-1B visa. As “Larry the Cat” replied with snark: “Have you tried posting this ad in Urdu?”