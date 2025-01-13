2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Elon Musk, DOGE Slammed For Hiring “Full-Time Salaried” Software Engineers

by in Daily Edition | January 13, 2025

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley) Courtesy Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), continues to lash out against “President Elon Musk” and his support of the H-1B guest worker visa.

The visa program allows US employers to grant temporary, nonimmigrant work permits — in order to hire people outside of the U.S. for jobs Musk says he can’t fill with American workers.

Sanders wrote this weekend on Musk’s X: “Musk is hiring ‘super high-IQ small government revolutionaries’ for DOGE. What do these super-humans have in store for us mere mortals? Will they create universal health care, address the housing crisis or climate change? Or will they just make the rich richer? Stay tuned.”

Note: In November, Musk announced that DOGE wants to hire “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” and with “zero compensation.”

Last week the official X account for DOGE reported that it’s now “Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried Software Engineers and InfoSec Engineers,” and a “very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions,” and invited people to submit their resumes.

Many “America First” MAGA supporters are voicing outrage on X for Musk’s stance on the H-1B visa. As “Larry the Cat” replied with snark: “Have you tried posting this ad in Urdu?”