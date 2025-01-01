Don Lemon Laughs at Farmers, “You Are So Dumb”

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said while campaigning that on “Day One” of his second administration that he would initiate a nationwide mass deportation campaign, an action be led by former Acting Director of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Tom Homan, Trump’s future “border czar.”

Former CNN star Don Lemon, who has called the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement a cult, broke out in laughter on his podcast on Tuesday when he reported that American farmers are now complaining that without immigrants working their land, they would last just two days.

As seen in the video below, Lemon laughed and yelled, “Oh my god, I love this!” and addressed the farmers, “You deserve this because you’re so dumb.” Lemon added, “Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity…you’ve been co-opted because you’re in a [expletive] cult and you don’t even know it because you have stupid MAGA brain.”

Lemon’s fans are going wild over his rant. One replied: “I love the rants, man. You were made for streaming news and opinion. Awesome job.” Another wrote: “I heard you crashed out and was cussing. I wanna see it” with laughing/crying emojis, and another chimed in: “love this unhinged Don Lemon! It’s beautiful!”

While Lemon’s mocking told-you-so attitude is winning him praise on TikTok, the potential result of the farm situation also has people worried and expressing their concerns in the comments. As one wrote: “Man…I went to the grocery store and a dozen eggs are now $7.20! I was in shock and I put the eggs back. I can’t seriously. Prices are gonna get worse.”

[NOTE: Lemon was briefly engaged to continue his work on X after his departure from CNN, but Lemon’s honeymoon there was cut short after an interview with MAGA supporter and X owner Elon Musk reportedly created friction between the billionaire and the journalist.]

If Lemon meant what he said in the video above — about being reluctant to savage those he disagrees with — he has now changed his tone.

Talking to people “on the street” this summer, asking how they were going to vote in November, he told one MAGA supporter in Chicago that he didn’t enjoy “roasting” him because “I don’t like making people feel bad.” The MAGA man, dressed in full red regalia, said in response: “You’re a better man than me.”