Caitlyn Jenner Gets “Dunked On” After Trump Declares “There Are Only 2 Genders”

On Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump declared: “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

During his first day in the Oval Office, Trump signed many executive orders including one titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” which reversed efforts made by the Biden administration to broaden gender identity designations, including on passports and visas. (Americans were allowed, prior to Trump’s move, to chose “X” for their gender identification on such documents.)

The executive order also applies to departments running federal prisons and migrant shelters, and to federal employee records.

Republican Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner, the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner, is being trolled on X for her continuing support of the President.

Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/MVbvUn9jzi — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 6, 2024

Jenner wrote on January 20: “Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to god!!!” with a series of American flag emojis.

Liberal political activist Olivia Julianna replied to Jenner: “He just ordered the government to call you Bruce.” (In the LGBTQ community, addressing someone who has transitioned by their previous name is called “deadnaming” and deliberate deadnaming is often considered harassment.)

He just ordered the government to call you Bruce. https://t.co/Cmp91Nud1G — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) January 20, 2025

Not everyone in the LGBTQ+ community approves of Olivia Julianna’s response.

As one replied: “Olivia I appreciate trying to dunk on someone who absolutely deserves to be dunked on, but it’s not okay to use transphobia. Your point is right, but I’d find a different way of making it than using her deadname against her.”

Other Trump supporters reject Olivia Julianna’s take that Trump “just told the government to call you Bruce,” with replies including: “No he didn’t!! Caitlyn is a woman, surgically altered. He’s saying you have to be 1 or the other. You can’t be a third gender!”