Al Sharpton Rallies in DC on Trump Inauguration Day, “We Won’t Stand Still”

On January 20, 2025 — the national holiday to celebrate the life of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. — Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), will announce a new initiative “to protect the existential attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)” at the organization’s MLK Day Rally in Washington, D.C.

The rally at the historic Metropolitan AME Church coincides with the second inauguration of Donald Trump, the simultaneous timing giving added significance to Sharpton’s movement. Is an MLK rally by definition an anti-Trump rally? In Sharpton’s assessment, it is — as MAGA’s goals contradict King’s goals as he sees it.

[NOTE: Trump has vigorously assailed DEI policies and campaigned on promises to roll back DEI government initiatives and hobble DEI legality and effectiveness in the private sector.]

Sharpton wrote: “This Martin Luther King Day, as Donald Trump is sworn in, we won’t stand still. We will rise up, honor, and defend Dr. King’s dream by marching for justice, equality, and change.”

Sharpton hopes to wield an economic cudgel against the rollbacks, writing: “Those who want to undo DEI may control the House, they may control the Senate, and they may control the White House, but they have no say over how we use our dollars.”

The Reverend added: “As we mark Dr. King’s legacy on Monday, this demonstration will be a reminder that his dream is far from realized. National Action Network and our allies will send a clear message to Corporate America that Black and Brown communities have buying power, and we will support those who are with us and not spend with those who aren’t.”

As seen above, Sharpton held a legislative breakfast on Dr. King’s actual birthday last Wednesday, January 15th, at the Mayflower Hotel in D.C. where Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit in one of her final appearances while in office.

