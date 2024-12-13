Texas Lt. Governor Says “I’ve Got a Billion Dollars in My Pocket”

The Biden administration is reportedly auctioning parts of the unused border wall near Tucson, Arizona for $5 a piece before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

The Daily Wire reported that an unnamed U.S. Customs agent told the news outlet that a half-mile’s worth of parts are being removed daily and listed as available for purchase on the online auction site GovPlanet.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is amplifying the report on Fox News, where he told host Laura Ingraham: “Joe Biden is now hauling off the border wall that’s been lying down for years and he wants to auction it off starting at $5 a piece.”

Patrick added: “Message to the White House: right now I will bid on all of that wall and we will buy it in Texas and we will give it to Donald Trump.” Patrick added: “I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it.”

BREAKING: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says the state of Texas is prepared to buy up all of the border wall segments the Biden Administration is auctioning for $5 a segment and donate then back to the Trump administration. He has $1 billion to work with. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sImFlBmYiy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 13, 2024

Ingraham concluded that the auctioning of the wall means the Biden administration “want more people coming in.”

Patrick replied: “They’re despicable, what they’re doing to the American people.” Patrick said Biden “wants to sabotage this President before he takes office. It is disgraceful and disgusting.”

Note: In March, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill (“Arizona Border Invasion Act”) that would have authorized the state police to arrest undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S.

Hobbs said the measure “does not secure our border, will be harmful for communities and businesses in our state and burdensome for law enforcement.”

The Latino advocacy group, Living United for Change in Arizona, called the measure one of the most “extreme and racist anti-immigrant bills” in years.