NBA Fans Mad About TNT Photo of Kenny “The Jet” Smith

Kenny “The Jet” Smith played college basketball at North Carolina and professionally in the NBA for 10 years with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Denver Nuggets, before becoming a popular commentator on NBA on TNT with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

This week, NBA on TNT is promoting a new competition involving Smith and fellow commentator Stephen A. Smith, “Duel in the Dust.”

With the promotional graphic below — featuring both Smiths — NBA on TNT reports: “Two competitors. Five free throws. The stage is set for The Jet and Stephen A. Smith to face off this Saturday in Vegas” with the date December 14, 2025.

More than one NBA on TNT follower replied that they’re “betting the house” on Kenny “The Jet” Smith and have voiced their disapproval of the photo chosen for the former NBA star. As one replied: “y’all did Kenny wrong with the pic,” another replied: “Yooo why does Kenny look like he’s coming down after something.”

As seen above in the video, Barkley is heard repeatedly asking Kenny, “What’s wrong with your eyes?! Is that how your eyes are going to look on Saturday?”

Note: Stephen A. Smith played college basketball at Winston-Salem State University before becoming a sports journalist with the Philadelphia Inquirer and later a star with ESPN. (Stephen A, as he’s known, is expected to re-sign with the network for upwards of $100 million.) Kenny Smith, who won two NBA titles with the Rockets, says he’ll shoot with his left hand.