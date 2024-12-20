Nancy Mace Goes on “Woke” Bender, Slams Word Changes in Bill

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) went on a social media bender on Thursday supporting the new resistance by many GOP lawmakers who were suddenly determined to scuttle the Continuing Resolution negotiated by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

The rejection of the CR, which was lambasted by X owner and MAGA powerbroker Elon Musk, and later disparaged in a joint statement from President-elect Donald Trump and VP-elect JD Vance, swiftly became the consensus Republican position — even though before Musk’s expression of outrage it had seemed likely to pass and keep the government open for another 80-plus days.

On X, Mace first offered a fairly technical primer on what a Continuing Resolution (CR) is — and its purpose — in order to distinguish a CR from an omnibus bill. The former is meant, by Mace’s definition, to maintain a status quo without adding new spending, while the latter introduces real spending changes.

Mace labelled the bill that Republicans decided to kill a CRomnibus — a clever portmanteau that gets at the bill’s reach (and pork), at more than 1,500 pages.

In a multi-post thread, Mace aimed to distinguish items in the bill that don’t have anything to do with keeping the “government open,” pointing out instances like farm relief that she asserts are important but “not needed to keep the government open and should be a stand alone bill.”

Division B (Disaster Relief), page 23. There is $100 billion in hurricane disaster relief, which is much-needed, but is not needed to keep the government open and should be a stand alone bill. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 18, 2024

But substantive budget matters are not all that bothered Mace about the bill. She is incensed by language changes that she characterizes as virtual “woke” landmines filled with politically correct shrapnel that have been surreptitiously planted by the Left.

Mace lays out all these phrases that the so-called “woke mob” wants the U.S. government to use — and which strike her as a linguistic version of a trans woman using the female bathroom at the Capitol.

Here are the examples the Congresswoman pulls out, her objections mainly unarticulated, evidently on the presumption that others will find the changes equally and self-evidently galling. (The language changes seek to remove from official language certain stigmas associated with phrases like “low-skilled” and “homeless” when used as descriptors of people.)

Section 102, Page 947: Redefines “homeless children” to “children experiencing homelessness.” — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 18, 2024

Section 111, Page 958: Redefines “low-skilled adults” to “adults with foundational skill needs.” — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 18, 2024