Harris Faulkner Fires Questions at Congressman Claiming “Iran Mothership” Launched Drones In New Jersey

In one of the most animated interviews about unidentified flying objects since the Chinese spy blimp story ruled the news cycle for a week in 2023, Fox News host Harris Faulkner spoke to Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) about reports of large drones reportedly flying over much of New Jersey in recent days.

Van Drew spoke in an evenly modulated voice while stating that he — a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Aviation Subcommittee — had information from reliable sources (“very high sources”) that the drones were likely launched from a “mothership” sent by Iran.

Van Drew said he couldn’t name his sources or confirm that this speculation was accurate.

Van Drew reiterated he was revealing information from “very qualified sources” and characterized his take on the situation as “the real deal.”

Van Drew said: “I’m gonna tell you the real deal: Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones.”

The Congressman dismissed the notion that the drones could be “our own government” (“they would have let us know”) or some “glorified hobbyist” (“they don’t have the technology.”)

Van Drew advocated shooting down the drones. After listening to what Van Drew said, Faulkner started slowly and low-voiced in response, before becoming animated, the concern in her voice growing in stark contrast to the monotone reporting of Van Drew.

“You’ve given us some pretty dire information just here, and I want to make sure that our viewers are digesting this,” Faulkner said gravely, before the alarm in her voice set in.

“Iran has the capability to pull up along our Eastern seaboard and launch drones the size of an SUV into the skies of several states,” she summarized, “particularly in New Jersey where we know the incoming President has a large home…That capability exists.”

Alarmed by the “dire” information, Harris turned up her tone and the speed of her delivery. “I have two questions. How are they fueling them? They have to land somewhere — drones don’t fly forever. Why don’t they close down the airspace? Yes it’s inconvenient, yes it’s the holidays. Shut it down. But if you start shooting things and you don’t know how they’re fueled, that’s going to be mass explosions. This isn’t like one spy balloon. Congressman, this is serious.”

Van Drew replies: “We have to bring them down.”

