DeSantis Slams Democrat’s Presidential Bill, “Even If I’m Wrong”

Democratic Florida State Representative Michael Gottlieb filed a bill this week, HB 33, that proposes that the State of Florida adopt an agreement to elect the president of the United States based on the National Popular Vote rather than the Electoral College.

If passed in Florida, the Sunshine State would become the 18th state in the nation to have adopted the agreement.

According to Florida’s Voice, the law would take effect once states holding a majority of electoral votes – 270 out of 538 – enact it. As of December 2024, an additional 61 votes are needed. (Florida’s 30 electoral votes would certainly help move the needle.)

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis replied to Gottlieb’s bill by writing: “I’d bet the chance this gets taken up by the Legislature is very low. I’d bet the chance it passes the Legislature is even lower. But even if I’m wrong about that, I’m certain of what the final outcome would be: Veto.”

Only five of the 47 presidents have assumed office without winning the popular vote – Trump in 2016; George W. Bush in 2000; Harrison in 1888; Hayes in 1876; and Adams in 1824.

Note: Trump narrowly won the popular vote in the 2024 election. AP reported based on 96% of the votes in, Trump won 49.97% to Vice President Harris’ 48.36%, or 76.9 million votes to 74.4 million.