Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans in Strapless Red Mini Dress

Country music star Carrie Underwood surprised the live audience at the very end of the CBS holiday special Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas when she walked on the Grand Ole Opry stage in a stunning strapless red mini dress and sang “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with Darius Rucker.

Underwood’s fans went wild over her glamorous holiday dress embellished with silver bows and pearls and a pair of black peek-a-boo stilettos. As one replied: “That dress is giving!”

In his first primetime special, GRAMMY® nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze hosted the one-hour show of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances.

This is Underwood’s second surprise appearance this week. As seen below, she wore a black lace ensemble when she performed at “A McCrary Kind Of Christmas” with the McCrary Sisters.

It was a benefit event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Underwood wrote: “I’ve worked with these talented ladies many times over the years on various shows and albums, including my Christmas album My Gift and enjoyed performing ‘Let There Be Peace’ with them once again.