Tom Cruise Surprises ‘Top Gun’ Stars on Bob Dylan Red Carpet

Iconic Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible, Rain Man, The Color of Money, Risky Business, All the Right Moves) surprised the cast of the new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown at the red carpet premiere in London.

As seen below, Cruise (wearing a Navy peacoat) posed with Timothee Chalamet (Wonka, Dune, Little Women), who plays the Nobel Prize winner, singer, and cultural icon Dylan, and Monica Barbaro who plays folk singer Joan Baez.

It was a reunion for Cruise and Barbaro who starred together in Top Gun: Maverick. Barbaro played Natasha “Phoenix” Trace. Greg Tarzan Davis (Javy “Coyote” Machado in Top Gun: Maverick) attended the premiere, too.

Cruise was in town to receive the US Navy Distinguished Public Service Award from US Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, during a ceremony at Long Cross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey. His distinguished service? Put simply, Cruise’ as a’s portrayal of a Top Gun pilot made young people want to join the Navy — and upgraded its cool factor by orders of magnitude.

Get ready to see more of Cruise: he’s reprising his role as Ethan Hunt for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which will be released in theaters in May 2025. And Barbaro has joined the stellar cast of the upcoming movie Crime 101 with Halle Berry, Nick Nolte, Chris Hemsworth and Barry Keoghan, among others. It’s about a detective who tries to track down a jewel thief by adhering to the “Crime 101” rules – a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist.